'Velma' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO Max

Velma has officially been renewed for a second season at HBO Max. The Scooby-Doo spinoff got some mixed reviews when it premiered last month, but it definitely got a lot of viewers. On Monday, Warner Bros. Television Group executive Channing Dungey confirmed the renewal in an interview with Deadline.

The news about Velma was appended to a long list of renewals and announcements from Dungey, who runs the TV studio, not the streaming platform itself. Warner Bros. Television Group's work is airing all over TV and various streaming services, but Velma is one of the projects that is close to home. It's clear that the studio is investing heavily in Mindy Kaling, who is a star and executive producer on Velma.

Other renewals announced in this interview include Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary and Night Court. Looking at the slate as a whole, Dungey said that "hard funny" is making a comeback. She said: "It's like the Three Stooges – hard funny is the pie in the face. It's that instant thing that makes you laugh and off you go."

"As a country and as a world, we've been going through some really difficult, challenging times with Covid and the economy, the whole nine yards," Dungey went on. "When you look back at Ted Lasso, which really became a breakthrough success when we were all home in 2020, I think people are looking for things that make them laugh and things that are a little bit brighter, and things that make them feel a sense of community."

In some respects, this squares with Velma - a reimagining of Scooby-Doo that is aimed at adults, not children. It includes plenty of shocking comedy and blunt jokes, though it's hard to describe it as "brighter." However, the show does make its characters more vulnerable in some ways, which might be what Dungey is referring to.

Velma stars Kaling as Velma Dinkley, Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, Constance Wu as Daphne Blake and Sam Richardson as Norville Rogers, who does not go by "Shaggy." The show has no talking dog companion, and it employs meta-storytelling that some critics say they are sick of by now.

In general, Velma Season 1 has gotten mixed reviews or even negative reception, with an average score of 5.9 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been accused of missing the point of Scooby-Doo altogether in its pursuit of edgy comedy. On social media, many users worried that the show would get renewed because of "hate-watching," with viewers wanting to see the show for themselves even after being convinced it would be bad.

If that's the case then Season 2 will be the real test for this fledgling comedy. Velma Season 1 is streaming now on HBO Max. Season 2 has been ordered but there is no word on when it will go into production or when we might see it for ourselves.