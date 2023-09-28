Three Major Russell Crowe Movies Coming to Netflix in October

Netflix is apparently a big fan of Russel Crowe. Amid The Pope's Exorcist's recent success on the streaming platform, three of the actor's other popular films are set to hit Netflix next month, with 2000's Gladiator, 2001's A Beautiful Mind, and 2005's Cinderella Man all set to drop on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Enjoying a theatrical release in May 2000, director Ridley Scott's epic historical drama Gladiator was a box office hot, with its gross earnings of $503 million worldwide making the film the second highest-grossing film of 2000 behind Mission: Impossible 2. Starring Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, the film documents Maximus' betrayal by Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). After being sold into salvery and trained as a gladiator, Maximus rises through the ranks of the arena. The movie, which holds an 80% critics score and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, won five Academy Awards at the 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Also arriving to Netflix on Oct. 1 is A Beautiful Mind, a biographical film about mathematician John Nash. Starring Crowe as the Nobel Laureate in Economics, the movie is in part based on Sylvia Nasar's biography A Beautiful Mind and follows Nash's journey of self-discovery after he accepts secret work in cryptography. Directed by Ron Howard, the film also stars Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg, Judd Hirsch, Josh Lucas, Anthony Rapp, and Christopher Plummer. The movie grossed over $313 million worldwide, won four Academy Awards, for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Connelly, and holds a 74% critics score and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The final of the trio of Crowe films set to arrive next month is Cinderella Man. The 2005 biographical sports drama film reunited Crowe with Howard for a film about the real life story of world heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock. The movie, also starring Renée Zellweger and Paul Giamatti, grossed $108 million against a budget of $88 million and received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Giamatti. On Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds an 80% critics score and a 91% audience score, a critics consensus reads, "with grittiness and an evocative sense of time and place, Cinderella Man is a powerful underdog story. And Ron Howard and Russell Crowe prove to be a solid combination."

Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, and Cinderella Man will join Netflix's existing library of Crowe's works, which currently includes The Pope's Exorcist, State of Play, Boy Erased, The Nice Guys, and Robin Hood. The films will be available for streaming beginning Oct. 1 alongside several other licensed titles, including American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.