'The Witcher' Season 4 Already Being Planned

The production staff behind The Witcher is confident that another season is in the works. Director Stephen Surjik appeared on Brigade Radio last week where he discussed the current production status of Season 3. However, he also revealed that The Witcher Season 4 is being "mapped out" at the same time.

"The writers and producers mapped out Season 4. Oh yeah. I don't know if I'm part of that mapping program, but at least they told me that they're mapping it out," said Surjik. This news comes as The Witcher Season 3 is just getting started, and so far Netflix has not officially renewed the series for another. Still, the fantasy epic is one of the biggest Netflix original series being made right now and it seems like a safe bet. Apparently, the writers and producers think so as well.

The Witcher premiered in December of 2019, and although it had a massive opening, its progress was severely derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. After repeated delays in filming, Season 2 was finally finished and premiered in December of 2021. Netflix renewed the series for a third season months before Season 2 even aired, and its plans for spinoff shows and movies are a good sign that the franchise will be given the green light to go further.

The Witcher's main series is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher Saga, which starts with several short stories and continues in six novels. Season 2 wrapped up the short stories and adapted the story from the first novel, Blood of Elves as well as the very beginning of the second novel, Time of Contempt. At this rate, the show could easily continue for a total of seven seasons without altering its pacing too much, adapting all of the books in the process.

Meanwhile, Netflix has shown a clear interest in building The Witcher franchise out into a much larger media property. The series already has a huge following from the books and the video games, and now Netflix has added animation to the list. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an animated prequel film that premiered in August of 2021, and a follow-up has already been announced.

Another spinoff will likely be the next production to take viewers to The Continent. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a live-action miniseries that is expected to premiere in 2022. Fans will likely see that before The Witcher Season 3, but so far Netflix has not announced a release date. The streamer has not officially confirmed a renewal for The Witcher Season 4 yet, either.