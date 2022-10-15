'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast and Trailer

The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming fast. Netflix announced that the Witcher prequel series will premiere on Dec. 25, 2022 after months of speculation. Both new fans and long-time fans are coming at this production with the same curiosity, as it will reveal all kinds of never-before-seen information. Blood Origin is a live-action limited series set in the distant past of The Continent — the world of The Witcher. It takes place during "The Conjunction of the Spheres," about 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) met Ciri (Freya Allen). The series is expected to shed new light on the origins of magic, monsters and perhaps even the Witchers themselves that has never been covered in the books or video games. It comes from writer Declan de Barra, with Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich serving as an executive producer. Netflix has been slow and judicious in providing details about Blood Origin, but with the premiere fast approaching, we finally have some information to go over. Here's what we know about the upcoming fantasy series right now.

Release Date Worlds will collide. The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix on December 25. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/jSDDf7lzdA — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 24, 2022 Netflix announced that Blood Origin will premiere on Christmas Day during one of its TUDUM virtual fan events in September. This came after months of uncertainty and speculation. Last year, Netflix has said that Blood Origin was coming sometime in 2022. Many fans hoped it would be released earlier in the year, leaving room for The Witcher Season 3 to premiere in December as the previous seasons have.

Casting (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) Casting Blood Origin was a bit of an ordeal, with actors announced slowly over time and one major star leaving before production even got started. We now know for sure that the show will star Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh. In September, Netflix announced that Minnie Driver had also joined the cast in an unspecified role. Other stars include Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O'Callaghan, Carlina Grace-Paseda, Kim Adis, Sorcha Groundsell, Hebe Beardsall, Tomisin Ajani, Zachary Hart, Jordan Whitby and Daniel Boyarsky.

Scripts 1 for sorrow, 2 for joy, 3 for vengeance, 4 to die, 5 for flame, 6 for a world untold, never the same again... #thewitcherbloodorigins pic.twitter.com/jThbW9CKHf — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) March 28, 2021 De Barra wrote all six scripts for Blood Origin himself. The writer posted a photo of his pages stacked up back in March of 2021. Since this show is planned as a limited series, it will likely have a very different narrative structure from the main series.

Production Status And that's a wrap on The Witcher – Blood Origin! First slate to last… pic.twitter.com/Cd1mZslBAt — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) November 21, 2021 De Barra announced that Blood Origin had wrapped filming back in November of 2021. Typically, post-production on a show with this much action and VFX takes a minimum of six months, so fans have been speculating about possible release dates ever since then.

Canon Hell yes. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 27, 2020 Blood Origin is unique because it will be original material, not drawn from The Witcher Saga novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski. However, when asked by a fan, Hissrich confirmed that Sapkowski is involved in the production, so we can rest assured that everything here is approved by the original creator.

Characters: Fjall The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him... pic.twitter.com/nGv1dPk5ny — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 26, 2021 We also have brief descriptions for the main characters in Blood Origin so far. Because the show goes so far back into time, these characters will be brand new to everyone, but Netflix is helping fans get to know them early. First up is Fjall, a human warrior played by O'Fuarain, who will reportedly be the lead protagonist. "Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him," Netflix's intro reads. "A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil."

Characters: Éile The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Sophia Brown in the role of Éile. An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent. pic.twitter.com/9ueKaN4qvb — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 8, 2021 Brown will play an elf named Éile, described by Netflix as: "An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent." A further description later added: "Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption."