Netflix Renews Comedy Series for Another Season

The Upshaws is continuing its reign at Netflix. The Mike Epps and Kim Fields co-led comedy series has been picked up for another season on the streamer. Deadline reports the show has been renewed for 10 additional episodes, completing a second half of its fourth season. The show was created by comedian Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks. The show's seasons have been split into two halves since season 2. Production will begin in 2024, with the premiere airing in the Spring. While other multi-camera sitcoms have struggled on streaming services, The Upshaws have had steady success.

The show ties with The Ranch as the second-longest-running original multi-camera comedy on the streamer in number of seasons. It trails behind Fuller House, which lasted five seasons and 75 episodes. Fuller House was canceled in 2020. The show's cancelation was reportedly due to poor viewership. It also coincides with the college admissions scandal incolving its star, Lori Loughlin. She was written off the show.

As for The Upshaws, it has the potential to break the record and surpass other shows in seasons and episodes if the momentum continues. The show follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a working-class Black family in Indianapolis, Epps' real-life hometown. Fields stars as his wife, Regina. The couple shares two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and two sons (Jermelle Simon and Diamond Lyons), the latter of which he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis). Aside from co-creating the series, Sykes stars as Bennie's sister-in-law.

The reason for the show's success may be due to Epps' genuine connection to the story. He told the LA Times ahead of the show's premiere, "If you look at the show, it's my voice. It's who I am. It's my city, my friends, it's my family. It's my everything."

All seasons of the show are currently available for streaming on Netflix.