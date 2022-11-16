'The Crown' Hits No. 1 on Netflix Despite Controversy
Netflix's historical drama The Crown may have faced its share of controversies since its debut in 2016, but that hasn't prevented the series from becoming one of the streamer's most popular titled, not just in the United States, but across the globe. Following the Wednesday, Nov. 9 debut of The Crown Season 5, the Peter Morgan-created series, which documents the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, jumped straight to the top of the streaming charts, pulling in some stunning viewership numbers.
The hit Netflix original series documents a decade of Her Majesty's reign each season, and after documenting the '80s in Season 4, Season 5 jumped to '90s. A decade that was a notably controversial and very tumultuous time for the British royal family, Season 5 saw everything from the Queen's self-proclaimed "annus horribilis" in 1992, the year during which three of her four children separated from or divorced their partners and was marked by Prince Charles' and Princess Diana's divorce, to the Windsor Castle fire to "Tampongate." Due to the nature of the series, Season 5 also introduced a fresh cast, with Imelda taunton and Jonathan Pryce playing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, respectively. Dominic West plays Prince Charles while Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana. Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret and Olivia Williams stars as Camilla Parker Bowles.
Season 5 proved to an instant hit, with The Crown debuting on the streaming charts in the U.S. Just a day after its debut, the series ranked as the No. 2 most popular series on the streamer in the region, and it has since risen to claim the No. 1 spot, beating out Ancient Apocalypse, Love is Blind, Manifest, and Warrior Nun, which make up the Top 5. The Crown has also secured a No. 1 spot worldwide, according to the most recent data published by Flix Patrol. The most recent season helped push The Crown back into the No. 1 spot in countries across the globe, including Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, India, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
That No. 1 spot ranking has pulled some pretty impressive numbers, too. For the week of Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, The Crown ranked No. 1 on the streamer's global Top 10 for English TV series. It drew in a total of 107.93 million viewers during this period as compared to 74.78 million viewers during that same period for the No. 2 title, Manifest. Viewership data for the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20, which will mark Season 5's first full week of streaming, has not yet been released.
The Crown, of course, isn't without controversy. Throughout its five season run, the series has often faced criticisms for its inaccuracies and fabrication of the truth. There have even been calls for Netflix to add a warning alerting viewers to the series being fictionalized, though the streamer hasn't heeded those calls. All five seasons of The Crown are streaming on Netflix. The series has been renewed for a sixth and final season.
'Brilliant'
"Probably repeating what many other people have said, but Season 5 of [The Crown] is brilliant," tweeted one fan. "Elizabeth Debicki is incredible as Diana and Imelda Staunton is great as the Queen. The series does however serve as a painful reminder of the horrid ordeal Diana went through."
Elizabeth Debicki
elizabeth debicki is so real for granting princess diana permission to posses her body for #TheCrown season 5 pic.twitter.com/ndSYUuQzIB— ً (@wrathsemilia) November 9, 2022
"Can we take a moment to appreciate Elizabeth Debicki's magnificent portrayal of Princess Diana," praised one viewer.
Flashbacks
claire foy coming back for flashback elizabeth scenes 🛐🛐#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/5t0Ffkvfo0— akiira🦋 (@yuu__taa__0808) November 9, 2022
"my favourite genre is claire foy coming back for flashback elizabeth scenes," wrote one person.
Romanovs
By reminding everyone that the royal family was ultimately responsible for not saving the Romanovs, #TheCrown is engaging in a level of historical pettiness I have no choice but to stan.— LaTonya Starks (@lkstarks) November 11, 2022
"If you'd asked me to make a list of things I expected from series 5 of The Crown, I'd have been going for about 5 years before I got to 'a 10 minute long recreation of the assassination of the Romanovs,'" one viewer reacted.
Tampongate
We are all princess Anne listening to Charles and Camilla's tampongate convo #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/YdkWNTysgk— Bhav (@bhavd06) November 11, 2022
"That 'Tampongate' conversation between Charles and Camilla finished me," tweeted one person. "Its so much worse actually hearing the conversation outloud."
Viewers discuss royal family
I used to like the Royal Family before I started watching #TheCrown .. Season 5 really hammering the fact that they are all just a pack of spoilt wankers ! 👑🇬🇧 #TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZEuXjuCmZX— DingDongDead🇦🇺 (@adlock_) November 14, 2022
"After having watched a few episodes of [The Crown] season 5, I totally understand why the Royal family didn't want it to be released," added somebody else, going on to pointedly write, "It DOES NOT make them look good at all. The constant gaslighting of Diana was not a great look and it reminds us that Charles and Camilla are trash."
Fiction
#TheCrown is FICTION, that means it's mostly MADE UP, it's not a documentary !!!— Maia (@Maia267558781) November 11, 2022
"I loved the first couple seasons of [The Crown] and I understand artistic license, but the last season and now this one... I can't watch," wrote one person. "I'm already seeing the complete lies being spread by people who don't understand this is a work of fiction. It's disgusting."