'Ted Lasso': What to Know About Season 3

The new season of Ted Lasso is coming to Apple TV+ soon, and based on what happened at the end of Season 2, fans will be in for a wild ride. But can exactly fans can expect from the Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning series? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, and he shared details on filming the third season. "We're very excited to be back on set and, thankfully, these times are different than last year, as in COVID-wise," Fernández told PopCulture. "Last year we were shooting in the middle of lockdown, but at least now the city has reopened. I'm just really amazed of how talented the writers are in the show. The scripts are so good. We've been shooting for the last two months, things are going well, and I'm hopeful. Hopefully, the fans will love our Season 3, which, hopefully, will be at the end of the year as well, out." Here's a look at what we know about the third, and possibly final season of Ted Lasso.

Production Began on Valentines Day (Photo: Apple TV+) Production on Season 3 began in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she said that filming will begin on Valentine's Day which "is rather lovely."

A Summer Release (Likely) (Photo: Apple TV) The release date of Season 3 has not been announced by Apple TV+, but the season will likely premiere in the summer, which is the same time as the first two seasons were released. It might seem like a long time, but the summer will be here before we know it.

Is Season 3 the Final Season? (Photo: Apple TV) This is a question fans have been asking since the story was only set to have three seasons. When Sudekis appeared on Entertainment Tonight in October. He said, "I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can't look at Season 4 when we're in the middle of Season 3. We can't worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

AFC Richmond is Back (Photo: Apple TV) While we don't know what exactly will happen in Season 3, the end of the second season gave us a good idea of how things will go. AFC Richmond is promoted after being relegated at the end of Season 1. While that's good news for Ted Lasso's squad, the team did lose a key member in the process.

Nate Moving On (Photo: Apple TV) Nate is now the coach at West Ham United after leaving AFC Richmond during the final match. Nate was frustrated with his role on AFC Richmond's staff and made sure Ted knew it. Odds are West Ham and AFC Richmond will battle on the pitch sometime in Season 3.

In the Dark (Photo: Apple TV) For the most part, the stars of Ted Lasso aren't sure what will happen to their characters in Season 3. "I don't know huge amounts of what's going to happen to Keeley, but there's something very special about that too, because it means you're kind of living life as Keeley for five months and you can't predict the future too much," actress Juno Temple told Town&Country. "You have to live and be in the moment. And I think that's a really smart way of going about it because it means you have to be present with your character."