'Ted Lasso': Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Season 3, Announces Release Date Window

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is on the way. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at the new season providing fans with what's in store for Ted Lasso and the guys from AFC Richmond. The streaming platform also announced that Season 3 will be released in the spring of 2023.

The first-look photo shows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) together at the West Ham facilities. Nate has a stern look on his face while Ted seems to be happy with Nate's success. At the end of Season 2, Nate leaves AFC Richmond to be part of the West Ham coaching staff. AFC Richmond and West Ham will likely battle in a match toward the end of the season.

(Photo: Apple TV)

And while fans are happy that Season 3 of Ted Lasso will be coming to Apple TV+ soon, many are wondering if this will be the last season. "We are writing an ending for this three-chunk portion that we've always seen, but it's not like Thanos is in it and half of us die," Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso co-creator who also plays Coach Beard on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "Most of us, anyway, will probably still be alive, so I don't think leaving an out is anything to worry about. It's just a matter of whether or not we pick this up in some other way, and when."

In December 2020, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence said on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast that the show is done after Season 3. "I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence said at the time. "So...superfans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows they get an end to this story in the third season."

It was reported last fall that production of Ted Lasso Season 3 had its share of issues including re-writing of scripts and delay in the start of production. The show has been very successful as it won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in the last two years. It's just one of seven other shows in history to win the award in its freshman and sophomore seasons. Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Sarah Niles star in Ted Lasso along with Sudeikis, Mohammed and Hunt.