'Sweet Magnolias' Recasts Important Role

The faces of the small town of Serenity, South Carolina will look a little different in Sweet Magnolias Season 3. A casting shakeup has hit the popular Netflix original series, with Deadline reporting earlier this month that Sweet Magnolias has recast the role of Katie Townsend, Maddie Townsend and Bill Townsend's daughter, in the upcoming third season.



According to the outlet, Ella Grace Helton (United We Fall) will take over the role for Bianca Berry Tarantino, who has starred as Katie since the show's premiere in May 2020. The cast shakeup was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, with Tarantino set to star opposite Natalie Portman on the Apple TV+ drama Lady in the Lake. Helton, meanwhile, made her acting debut at the age of 6 in the role of Emily Ryan in ABC/Sony TV's sitcom United We Fall and also made her feature film debut opposite Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween that same year. In addition to her upcoming role in Sweet Magnolias, the young star can next be seen starring opposite Heather Graham and John Brotherton in the romantic dramedy Chosen Family.

'Sweet Magnolias': Ella Grace Helton To Play Maddie's Daughter Katie In Season 3 Of Netflix Series In Recasting https://t.co/ZaqQXsBggG pic.twitter.com/utAlJ2peNH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 9, 2023

Based on Sherryl Woods' novel franchise of the same name, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small Southern town of Serenity. The drama series also stars Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend. Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnson, and Brandon Quinn also star. Sheryl J. Anderson serves as showrunner and executive producer.



The series has been popular for Netflix, with the streamer officially renewing Sweet Magnolias for a third season in May 2022. Per the Season 3 synopsis, "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."



Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres Thursday, July 20. All 10 episodes will be available to stream at that time. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.