An Iconic Will Ferrell Comedy Returns to Netflix in March

One of Will Ferrell's most popular movies, Step Brothers is a movie that fans watch over and over again, no matter how many times they've seen it. Luckily for those Ferrell fanatics, it's coming back to Netflix. The title is one of many movies set to hit Netflix on March 1, according to the streamer. (See the full list here.)

Step Brothers came out in 2008, telling the story of Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (John C. Reilly), two grown men who still live at home. When their parents (Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins) end up getting married, these two losers instantly hate one another. However, they soon become best friends and decide that It might be time to start acting like adults.

Directed by Adam McKay, Step Brothers has a stacked cast that includes Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn. When Step Brothers was released, it received mixed reviews from critics but was a hit with audiences. It made $128 million at the international box office (unadjusted for inflation) and has been a fan favorite ever since.

McKay has gone on to become an Oscar winner since making Step Brothers, but he is always willing to talk about one of the films that put him on the map as a director. In an April 2021 interview with the New York Times, McKay joked that Brennan and Dale would have gotten "way into" the kooky QAnon conspiracy.

"No question about it," McKay replied when asked if Dale and Brennan would have gotten sucked into the online conspiracy theories. "They'd be way into it, and they'd be torturing [Richard] Jenkins and [Mary] Steenburgen's characters with it, and they would eventually be having meetings at the house and somehow QAnon would drift into Jenkins's work life and the Q Shaman would show up at Jenkins's workplace. They also would have loved Trump. I don't want to speak for Ferrell and Reilly, but I think you could safely assume they would agree with that."

However, fans should not expect a sequel. "If I go out on the street, pretty much every day that I'm out in public, somebody asks about a sequel," Reilly told IndieWire in 2018. "We've been talking about it pretty much since the first one came out. For most artists, sequels aren't the most attractive thing. Fans, of course, are different. If you like pizza, you want more pizza. I understand people really getting into the idea, but in terms of having something on the table, no, there isn't."