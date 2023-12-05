'SkyMed' Season 2 Premiere Date and Trailer Revealed at Paramount+

The second season of SkyMed is about to make landing! The Canadian medical drama premiered on CBC and Paramount+ in the U.S. in July 2022. It took some time, but it was finally renewed for a second season in March of this year. While Season 2 recently wrapped up its run in November in Canada, it will finally be premiering in the States early in the New Year, and a new trailer has dropped along with the premiere date.

Following the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across Northern Canada, SkyMed's second season will be streaming on Thursday, Jan. 11 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Friday, Jan. 12 in all Paramount+ international markets outside of Canada. In the second season, fans should expect new hookups, heartbreaks, and challenges as the team struggles both professionally and personally.

From the looks of the trailer, things are going to be getting pretty intense. Especially with a plane going down and half the team out in the middle of nowhere, who knows what could happen. Luckily, it's not all going to be intense as relationships blossom, snakes are on a plane, and much, much more. Even with the trailer, it's hard to predict what exactly will happen. Luckily, it won't be long until U.S. fans find out when all nine episodes of Season 2 finally drop next month.

Returning series regulars include Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, "Ace" Aason Nadjiwon, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, and Kheon Clarke. Sydney Kuhne, Ryan Ali, and Nadine Whiteman-Roden will be joining the cast as series regulars. Braeden Clarke, Emilia McCarthy, and Aaron Ashmore will continue on as recurring. Piazza Entertainment produces SkyMed in association with CBC and CBS Studios. The series is created by Julie Puckrin and is inspired by her sister and brother-in-law, who actually met while flying air ambulances.

Although information about all episodes of SkyMed Season 2 is likely around the Internet somewhere, fans should be patiently waiting and stay away from spoilers, if they are able to. SkyMed will be back before you know it, and in the meantime, the first season is available to stream on Paramount+. It would be a great time to rewatch it. The second season of SkyMed will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 11 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Friday, Jan. 12 on Paramount+'s international markets outside of Canada. Be sure to tune in!