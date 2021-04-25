'Shadow and Bone' Changed Its Main Character's Race, Here's Why

✖

Netflix's TV adaptation of Shadow and Bone dropped this weekend, and fans of the books may have noticed a change to the main character's race. In the novels by Leigh Bardugo, Alina Starkov is described only as a "pale" girl, but in the show, she is specified as part Shu, which shapes her interactions with other characters. In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Eric Heisserer explained the thinking behind this change.

Alina is played by English actress Jessie Mei Li in the TV series — daughter of an English mother and a Chinese-born father. The show explains that Alina is "part Shu," referencing the Asian-inspired country of Shu Han in the "Grishaverse" world. According to Heisserer, this was first and foremost a way to play up the character's "outsider" status in a new way, which he thought would require less dialogue and explanation.

"Well, one of the things that we uncovered when we dug into the deep dive of the characters of both stories is that a common theme that binds a lot of our heroes, our scrappy, young kids, are these two thematic questions," Heisserer explained. "And one is, 'where do I belong?' And the other is, 'What is within my power?' In exploring that, we found that it worked from a story perspective for Alina to be mixed race and half Shu, so that she feels even more like an outsider, and visually so."

Shadow and Bone takes place primarily in the country of Ravka, which is inspired mainly by Russian culture and mythology. The rest of the Grishaverse is too, in some respects, though countries and cultures like Shu Han are clear references to other places. Ravka is at war on multiple fronts in the story, including with Shu Han, so it makes sense that this version of Alina would be met with enmity by many.

"She's told that she doesn't matter," Heisserer said. "These are parts that are already existing in the book, that we felt that, when you're doing an adaptation, if there is a way to communicate that without saying it, with using voiceover or having to lean into something in a forced way, that's the way to do that."

Bardugo was heavily involved in the adaptation of her books, and she told Entertainment Weekly that she not only approved of the change but thought it made up for some of her book's "shortcomings." She said: "I wrote this very white, very straight 'chosen one' story that was rooted in echoes of what I had grown up reading in terms of fantasy, but certainly didn't reflect the world around me or the world that I live in. We knew we wanted to make some changes there, and it made a lot of sense for us to write Alina as half Shu."



Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix and Friday, and so far it has held the streaming service's number 1 spot ever since. All 8 episodes of the series are streaming now.