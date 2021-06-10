Sam Elliot Joins Major Comedy Series Following 'The Ranch' Cancellation

✖

Sam Elliott has reportedly joined the cast of MacGruber, which is based on Will Forte's Saturday Night Live parody of MacGyver. Deadline reported that Peacock's MacGruber adaptation will consist of eight episodes and will star many of the same actors who appeared in the film offshoot of the same name. This marks one of Elliott's next projects following The Ranch's cancellation.

In addition to Elliott, MacGruber has also cast Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke. The cast already includes Forte, who portrays the titular character, Kristen Wiig, and Ryan Phillippe. Wiig and Phillippe will be reprising their respective roles of Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, whom they portrayed in the 2010 MacGruber movie alongside Forte. Elliott will portray MacGruber's father, Perry, in the series. According to Deadline, Perry has long been MacGruber's rock. But, they drifted apart over the years. Still, Perry will be there to lend MacGruber his support as he navigates new terrain in the show.

Forte is the writer and executive producer of the project. John Solomon and Jorma Taccone will serve as the directors and will also take on executive producer duties. As previously mentioned, SNL aired many of the MacGruber parody sketches, based on MacGyver, when Forte was a cast member on the NBC series. He was a cast member on SNL from 2002 to 2010.

The SNL alum previously spoke about the MacGruber series back in April 2020. At the time, he shared that they had almost finished writing the eight-episode series. Forte also said that they had plans to shoot MacGruber during the fall of that year. But, of course, given that the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on the entire entertainment industry, they weren't able to make that timeline work. Still, this recent casting news is a good sign that more MacGruber will be on the way soon.

“Right now we are finishing the last scripts of an eight-episode series of MacGruber, which fingers crossed will be shot in the fall," Forte previously said, per Collider. "We don’t officially know that we’re greenlit yet, but we’re very excited about the stuff we’ve written so far, and so far we’re going ahead as if it’s still going on. But who knows, with the current situation in the world, who knows if it gets pushed back. And everything could always just go kaput as per MacGruber, but it’s something we’re hoping to do and moving towards.”