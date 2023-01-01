'Rudolph's Shiny New Year': Where to Watch/Stream

Rudolph's Shiny New Year is as odd of a holiday special as there's ever been, but it's a perfect watch for that weird down-period between Christmas and New Year's Day. It's a fun watch for kids around New Year's, in particualr, in case you're looking for a family-friendly TV special/movie to enjoy. For those unfamiliar with Rudolph's Shiny New Year, the Rankin-Bass special stars the titular reindeer fans will recognize from his own iconic stop-motion special. He helps Father Time find the lost Baby New Year, all while visiting islands of past time periods in the "Archipelago of Last Years." It's a strange premise with an even stranger cast of characters, including a Ben Franklin equivalent and a whale with a clock in its tail.

Those looking for Rudolph's Shiny New Year on a streaming service will be out of luck, but all hope is not lost. Digital retailers have the 1976 ABC special available to rent or buy for just a few bucks. Plus, you can always invest in a physical copy. Scroll through to learn where to watch Rudolph's Shiny New Year.