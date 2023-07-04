'Ratched' Canceled? Why Season 2 Probably Isn't Happening

Nurse Ratched may not be walking the halls of Lucia State Hospital again. Nearly three years after it debuted, and after it was renewed for a second season, questions are looming about the fate of Ratched Season 2 on Netflix. It seems Ryan Murhpy's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel, starring Sarah Paulson, may have been quietly canceled, with there currently being no announcements about a second season.

The series first debuted on Netflix back in September 2020. Acting as a prequel to Ken Kensey's classic novel, the series centers around Nurse Ratched and begins in 1947, just as Nurse Ratched hopes to get a job at a Northern California psychiatric hospital. The show follows Ratched's journey and evolution from nurse to monster. Along with Paulson, the show also stars Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, and Sharon Stone.

Ratched was a success for Netflix and seemed poised to return to the screen. In fact, back in 2017, Netflix landed Ratched and committed to two seasons and 18 episodes following a competitive bidding process with Apple and Hulu. Not long after, in February 2018, it was confirmed that Murphy signed a $300 million deal with Netflix to produce content for the streamer, among those titles being Ratched. However, flash forward several years to 2023, and there has been no inkling of Ratched Season 2 on the horizon, stoking fears the show has been axed.

One of the major factors that could be contributing to the lack of Ratched Season 2 is the fact that Murphy is exiting his deal with Netflix. Deadline confirmed in June of this year that the producer is set to leave Netflix at the end of his five-year overall deal and is in talks with Disney. A deal with Disney has not yet been signed, but if it is, it would mean Murphy would be focusing on new projects at a new home, which could essentially end his current Netflix projects. It is possible, though, that Murphy could continue on with his Netflix titles, including both Ratched and his Monster anthology series, similar to how his FX series American Horror Story continued after he struck his deal with Netflix.

Netflix has also been very budget-conscious in recent years, during which the company has had numerous layoffs and reduced office space, among other measures. The budget-conscious mindset has also resulted in more than just a few shows getting canceled after just one or two seasons, even if they seemed to perform well, meaning Ratched could have already wound up in this effort.

At this time, neither Netflix nor Murphy have confirmed that Ratched Season 2 is not happening. However, speaking to Variety back in August, Paulson also revealed that she is unsure if Season 2 is still happening. For now, fans will just have to wait and see. Nurse Ratched Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.