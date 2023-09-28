'Pride & Prejudice' Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Netflix subscribers now only have a little more than a month to stream one of the most beloved Oscar-nominated films of the mid-2000s. Pride & Prejudice, Joe Wright's Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen-starring take on Jane Austen's 1813 novel of the same name, is scheduled to leave the Netflix streaming library on Tuesday, Oct. 31, it was revealed Wednesday.

Marking one of several adaptations of Austen's work, the 2005 film centers around Knightley's Elizabeth Bennet, who lives with her mother, father, and four sisters in the English countryside. Due to the circumstances of the time and environment, as well as her being the oldest of her siblings, the outspoken Elizabeth faces pressure from her parents to marry, and sparks fly when she meets upper-class Mr. Darcy, whose overly reserved nature threatens the relationship. Along with Knightley and Macfadyen, Pride & Prejudice also stars Rosamund Pike, Simon Woods, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Tom Hollander, Jena Malone, Carey Mulligan, Talulah Riley, and Judi Dench, among others.

Released in the UK in September 2005, and followed by a November 2005 release in the US, Pride & Prejudice was considered a commercial success, earning $121 million worldwide. It was also well-received by critics and currently holds an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, "sure, it's another adaptation of cinema's fave Jane Austen novel, but key performances and a modern filmmaking sensibility make this familiar period piece fresh and enjoyable." The film also holds an 89% audience score. The film has also been credited by Austen Scholars with creating a new hybrid that blends traditional traits of the heritage film with "youth-oriented filmmaking techniques."

Following its theatrical release and well-reception, Pride & Prejudice went on to pick up numerous accolades. The film received four nominations at the 78th Academy Awards, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Knightley, as well as six British Academy Film Awards nominations, three Empire Awards nominations, and two Golden Globes nominations. It won Boston Society of Film Critics award for Best New Filmmaker, a British Academy Film Awards for Most Promising Newcomer, the Empire Award for Best British Film, and two London Film Critics' Circle awards for British Director of the Year and British Supporting Actor of the Year (Hollander).

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, Pride & Prejudice is not the only title departing Netflix in October. Other exiting titles include a trio of The Expendables films, the horror film The Rental, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, among several others. Thankfully, the streamer is set to pack its library full with new additions like American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Lupin Season 3, Big Mouth Season 7, and The Fall of the House of Usher.