'Persuasion': Netflix's Jane Austen Adaptation Has Purists Revolting

The new Netflix original film adaptation of Persuasion by Jane Austen has many die-hard literature fans furious. The movie is loosely based on Austen's novel, but it takes liberties with the linguistic style of the dialogue that has ripple effects on characterization and story. Some fans feel like this was a waste of Austen's title, and perhaps even a disservice to her work.

Persuasion was the last novel completed by legendary author Jane Austen and published in 1817. It is about a 27-year-old woman who was "persuaded" to end a marital engagement in the past as she is now forced to spend time around her former fiance and reconsider her prospects. The book has all the subtext and intricacy scholars praise Austen for, but critics say that some of this subtlety is lost in the new movie, where the flowery language is modernized.

The new Persuasion film was written by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ronald Bass and was directed by Carrie Cracknell. It stars Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot and Cosmo Jarvis as her prospective lover Captain Frederick Wentworth. The movie has drawn many comparisons to Netflix's Bridgerton - an adaptation of a modern novel series set in the same time period as Persuasion. However, many fans of Austen seem to feel that her work deserves a different approach if it is going to be adapted to the screen.

Persuasion is streaming now on Netflix, and it's not clear how well it performed in its opening weekend. Here's a look at what people are saying about the quirks of this new adaptation.