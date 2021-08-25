'Pawn Stars' Leaving Netflix Soon

✖

If you were looking forward to catching up on Pawn Stars via Netflix, you'll want to add that to your to-do list as soon as possible. The History Channel series is one of the many programs that will be leaving Netflix in September. So, you should definitely check out Netflix sometime soon if you want to get your Pawn Stars fix.

Netflix recently released the list of programs that will be coming to the platform during the course of September. Additionally, they also shared which television shows and movies will be leaving the streaming service during the month. There is currently only one season of Pawn Stars available on Netflix — Season 2. But, come Sept. 14, that season will no longer be available to stream. Pawn Stars originally premiered in 2009. The second season aired in 2010. The show has gone on to produce 16 seasons and counting.

The reality series follows the goings-on at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pawn Stars features Richard "Old Man" Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, Rick's son Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, and Corey's friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell. The newest season of Pawn Stars premiered on the History Channel in mid-August. In advance of the new season, Russell spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the show's decade-long run. According to the reality star, he did not expect that Pawn Stars would still be airing today.

“Honestly, when I look back 13 years ago, when this all started, I thought we’d be done by now,” Russell told the publication. “I thought, if anything, I would be off doing some dumb show of my own. But we’re still making ‘Pawn Stars,’ and I’m loving it. Every year is better than the year before.” He also told the outlet that he's been working on his own spin-off projects. However, fans won't need to worry about Russell's future with Pawn Stars, as he does not want those projects to compete with his work on the series.

"I’ve been on the producing side, I thought I had a show that sold that didn’t work out," Chumlee continued. "People like the show as it is. I don’t know where a spin-off of me would fit in on History. I don’t think they want me to go anywhere (laughs). Plus, who wants to do all that work?”