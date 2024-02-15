Paramount+ Ends Paranormal Series After 4 Seasons, Star Speaks Out

Paramount+ officially canceled Evil on Thursday, but star Katja Herbers is not giving up hope. She posted on social media asking if Netflix was interested in rescuing the supernatural drama seriesfrom cancellation. Fans still have one last season to look forward to when the show returns in May.

Evil has had a long road from its premiere on CBS in 2019 to its move to streaming, and finally its cancellation. Paramount+ ordered a fourth season in 2022, and on Thursday Paramount released a teaser, announcing that the show will premiere in May. Sadly, at the same time the company said that this will be the show's last hurrah. Herbers is hoping that it can go a little longer on another platform, but she deleted her post shortly after it was made.

"We're all super sad [Paramount+] has decided Season 4 is our last," Herbers' post read, according to a report by Deadline. "[Netflix,] u up? Care to snatch up the goods??"

Paramount+ executive Jeff Grossman gave a statement to Deadline, saying: "Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science. We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can't wait to see what's in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season."

Robert and Michelle themselves said: "We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style. We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May."

It's not uncommon these days for one streamer to pick up a show that another streamer has canceled – and it's even more common for fans to campaign for their favorite show to be rescued. However, the particulars of those deals are very intricate, involving the various studios that produce and distribute the shows. There's no hint of Evil getting picked up somewhere else at the time of this writing. The first three seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. Season 4 premieres there in May.