'Only Murders in the Building' Latest Streaming Series to Make Network Debut

Only Murders in the Building is heading to ABC. The network is making some changes to its already-announced 2024 midseason schedule, according to Deadline. The hit Hulu comedy will be making its network debut on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The first three episodes of the series will premiere at 9 p.m. ET, following a new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! The addition of Only Murders on ABC is not surprising, as the network has reportedly been eyeing the series for a potential primetime slot due to the strikes.

The series wrapped up the third season at the beginning of October and is renewed for a Season 4. Season 1 will be airing throughout January, with three episodes airing on Jan. 2, Jan. 9, and Jan. 16. The season finale will then air on Jan. 13. It's unknown if ABC will air Seasons 2 and 3, especially since Will Trent, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor will be taking over Tuesday nights starting on Feb. 20. It's always possible that if Only Murders does well on ABC, the network could continue to air it after midseason, perhaps during the summer or later.

Only Murders is the latest streaming/cable series to premiere on broadcast TV. Many networks have been acquiring other shows to fill up their schedules with the strikes. On CBS, the network brought Paramount+'s SEAL Team back home and has also been airing some very successful Yellowstone repeats as the show remains on hiatus through next fall. Meanwhile, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel aired on ABC over the summer to get fans excited for The Marvels.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building focuses on a singular murder each season that happens at The Arconia. With scenes flashing back to lead up to the fateful murder, Martin's Charles, Short's Oliver, and Gomez's Mabel team up to solve the murder on their own with their podcast. The latest season focused on the death of Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, and included among its star-studded lineup were Jesse Williams, Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, and more.

Don't miss the broadcast premiere of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. All three seasons of the comedy are streaming on Hulu. An estimated premiere date for Season 4 has yet to be announced, but it should hopefully come sometime next year.