'One on One' and 'Half & Half' Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Netflix is once again taking away some classic series. A handful of titles are leaving Netflix in October, and two of those are One on One and Half & Half. The UPN sitcoms are expected to depart from the streamer on Oct. 14. The reason for the removals are unknown, but fans will want to watch both shows when they can. Soon, they won't be able to watch either.

Premiering in 2001, One on One starred Flex Alexander and Kyla Pratt as a father-daughter duo. Alexander's appropriately named Flex is a single sportscaster who becomes a full-time father after his ex-wife gets a job out of the country. His teenage daughter Brenna, played by Pratt, moves in with him. It ran for five seasons before it was canceled just months before The WB and UPN merged into The CW. One on One also starred Kelly Perine, Sicily, Robert Ri'chard, Jonathan Chase, Camille Mana, Nicole Paggi, and Ray J.

Half & Half premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons. While the series was renewed for a fifth season by The CW for the merge, there were multiple factors that made it ultimately get canceled. The sitcom focused on paternal half-sisters Mona Rose Thorne and Deidre Chantal "Dee Dee" Thorne, played by Rachel True and Essence Atkins, respectively. The two slowly become friends after they move into the same apartment building in San Francisco. Half & Half also starred Chico Benymon, Valerie Pettiford, Telma Hopkins, and Alec Mapa.

Netflix getting rid of One on One and Half & Half follows them getting rid of a few other classic sitcoms with Black representation earlier this year like Sister, Sister and Moesha. While it is upsetting that the shows will soon no longer be on Netflix, there are other ways to watch both. All four seasons of Half & Half are streaming on Paramount+. Meanwhile, all five seasons of One on One are available for free on Pluto TV. Even if the sitcoms won't be coming back to Netflix, at least there are other ways to watch them, which is better than nothing.

Other titles leaving Netflix next month include The Expendables 1, 2, and 3, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, No Strings Attached, Steel Magnolias, The Pink Panther, and The Pink Panther 2, among many others. There are still a lot of titles coming to Netflix for October 2023, so at least there is still something to look forward to. Even if it means having to say goodbye to some underrated classic sitcoms.