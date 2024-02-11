One of the Worst Fantasy Films Ever Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to be a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with several exciting new projects in the franchise coming up. However, as always fans are looking back on one of the darkest chapters the Four Nations have ever seen – the 2010 live-action adaptation titled simply The Last Airbender. For those curious, the movie is streaming here on Paramount+.

The Last Airbender was co-written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and aimed to condense the first season of the Nickelodeon series into just 103 minutes. It was highly anticipated by fans who wondered how the series would look in a live-action format, but it was immediately panned by fans and critics alike. Understandably, the movie had to condense the plot quite a bit, but fans couldn't understand why it made so many changes to the worldbuilding, the aesthetic and the nature of "bending" itself. Some also took issue with the casting – the movie starred Noah Ringer as Aang, Dev Patel as Prince Zuko, Nicola Peltz as Katara and Jackson Rathbone as Sokka.

The story is set in a fictional world based on many historical cultures of Asia. In it, martial artists can "bend" one of four elements – earth, water, fire or air. However, once every generation an "avatar" is born who can bend all four elements, and they have a duty to maintain peace and spiritual balance in the world. The story begins in the midst of a "100-Year War," which happened because 12-year-old Avatar Aang was frozen in an iceberg for a century. When he is awakened, he has an uphill battle to master the elements and end the conflict.

The differences may sound subtle, but they were important to a detail-oriented fandom like this one. For example, in Shyamalan's movie, firebenders can only work with flames that already exist rather than creating it from scratch. That had some major impacts on the story and on how the story looked. There is also the issue of Aang's tattoos – in the cartoon they were faint blue lines mimicking the markings on a Sky Bison, but in the movie they were comprised of many tiny runes and markings.

Gripes like this permeated the online fandom, but the movie didn't do much better among professional critics. At the time of this writing, The Last Airbender has 5-percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 3 out of 10. Critics generally complained that the dialogue was poorly written, the action was ham-fisted and that the potential of the source material was not realized.

For years, fans wondered how such a beloved series could get such a subpar adaptation, but in the long run the franchise still has a bright future. A new live-action adaptation premieres later this year on Netflix, which will undoubtedly make some fans want to revisit this 2010 version. In addition, Nickelodeon has opened Avatar Studios with original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. They have new animated movies with original stories on the way. In the meantime, you can stream Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra and the live-action The Last Airbender all on Paramount+.