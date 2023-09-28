One of the Most Iconic '90s Halloween Movies Is Headed to Netflix

Ghosts may be coming out for some scares this Halloween season, but one of the friendliest ghosts around is making his way to Netflix. Casper, the beloved 1995 children's film starring Christina Ricci opposite Malachi Pearson's Casper the Friendly Ghost, is set to hit the Netflix streaming library on Sunday, Oct. 1 just in time for Halloween.

The cult classic Halloween movie, which marked Brad Silberling's feature film directorial debut, is based on the Harvey Comics cartoon character Casper the Friendly Ghost created by Seymour Reit and Joe Oriolo and follows the kind young ghost Casper, who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James Harvey arrives to the mansion When specialist James Harvey, along with his teenage daughter Kat, arrives at the mansion to communicate Casper and his fellow spirits, Casper soon finds himself falling in love with Kat, but their relationship faces obstacles in the form of Casper's troublemaking apparition uncles. Along with Ricci and Pearson, Casper also stars Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty, and Eric Idle.

Casper released in cinemas in May 1995, becoming the first movie with a fully CGI character in the lead role. The movie was an instant hit, earning $287.9 million on a $55 million budget and leading to wo direct-to-video/made-for-TV indirect prequels, Casper: A Spirited Beginning (1997) and Casper Meets Wendy (1998), as well as the animated television spin-off, The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper.

Despite those success, Casper was met with some mixed reviews and currently holds a 51% rotten critics score and a 49% rotten audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's critics consensus reads, "a meandering, mindless family movie that frequently resorts to special effects and transparent sappiness." However, the film was praised for visual effects and performances, and it is now considered to be a classic Halloween film to be watched every spooky season.

Casper is one of several kid-friendly licensed titles headed to Netflix on Oct. 1, with other titles dropping that day including Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3, Kung Fu Panda, and The Little Rascals (1994). Other additions include American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Among Netflix's spooky slate for October is Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, I Woke Up a Vampire, and The Devil on Trial. For the full list of all of the titles leaving Netflix in October, click here.