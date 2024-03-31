Overlooked Nicolas Cage Movie Takes Over Hulu
See Hulu's top movies today (Sunday, March 31, 2024).
Hulu's top 15 overall title chart is mostly filled with TV shows, but one movie is taking over the film conversation. Nicolas Cage has scored the No. 1 movie on the platform — and it's not even a new release. Instead, it's an overlooked gem from 2022.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 31, 2024, as well as what big movie was just knocked off. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
Knocked off the Hulu chart: 'Anatomy of a Fall'
Official Synopsis: "When Samuel is found dead, the police question if he was murdered or if he committed suicide and his wife Sandra becomes the main suspect. The investigation leads to an unsettling journey into the depths of their conflicted relationship."
2. 'Poor Things'
Official Synopsis: "Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."
1. 'Butcher's Crossing'
Official Synopsis: "Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage (1995, Best Actor, Leaving Las Vegas) stars in a gritty story about buffalo hunters in the Old West. Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) has left Harvard to find adventure. He teams up with Miller (Cage), a mysterious frontiersman offering an unprecedented number of buffalo pelts in a secluded valley. Their crew must survive an arduous journey where the harsh elements will test everyone's resolve, leaving their sanity on a knife's edge."
