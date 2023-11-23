Netflix's Top 6 Movies on Thanksgiving Revealed

Happ Thanksgiving! If you're cozy at home watching Netflix today, you're not alone. Lots of people are checking out several of Netflix's newest original hits, such as The Killer and Leo. Some are even ringing in the Christmas season with Best. Christmas. Ever!. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 6 movie list as it currently stands on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

6. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Since the dawn of time, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history's most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes—Kevin, Stuart, and Bob—embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation!"

5. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Official Synopsis: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it's how you wear it that makes you a hero."

4. 'The Killer' Official Synopsis: "After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

3. 'Lone Survivor' Official Synopsis: "Mark Wahlberg stars in the incredible true story of four heroic Navy SEALs ambushed on a covert mission in Afghanistan."

2. 'Best. Christmas. Ever!' Official Synopsis: "Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect."