Netflix's Top 6 Movies Today (Saturday, February 3, 2024)

Aside from The Super Mario Bros. Movie the list of top 6 movies on Netflix today looks pretty refreshed. Out is Kevin Hart's Lift and in are several new licensed titles, including a Brad Pitt throwback. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 6 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

6. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the "let's-a go" attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser." prevnext

5. 'Tom & Jerry' Official Synopsis: "One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century,' forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them." prevnext

4. 'The Greatest Night in Pop' Official Synopsis: "The untold story of how the global hit 'We are the World' almost didn't happen! 46 of the biggest pop music stars had only one night to turn chaos into magic. As told by stars who were there, this film reveals the rollercoaster ride to write and record the groundbreaking song that would go on to raise millions for famine relief in Africa, win 2 Grammys and become a global sensation." prevnext

3. 'The Postcard Killings' Official Synopsis: "NY Detective Jacob Kanon's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London. Unable to sit idly by and do nothing, Jacob travels to London to get the answers he needs. As he learns of similar heinous murders happening across Europe – each preceded by a postcard sent to a local journalist – Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl." prevnext

2. 'The Vow' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by a true story, The Vow is the tale of a love that refuses to be forgotten. Leo (Channing Tatum) is devastated when a car accident plunges his wife Paige (Rachel McAdams) into a deep coma. She miraculously recovers – but the last five years of her memories have vanished. Suddenly, Leo finds himself married to a stranger who can't remember anything about him. Naively, Paige falls back under the influence of her controlling parents (Sam Neill and Jessica Lange) and reconnects with her ex-fiancé (Scott Speedman). Desperately, Leo tries to recreate the moments that shaped their romance. Can he rekindle the passion before he loses Paige forever?" prevnext