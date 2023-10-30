Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, October 29, 2023)

Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings just couldn't hold on to the top spot for long. After a strong debut on Netflix, the comedy has dropped down to the No. 2 spot, all thanks to a hot debut from one of Netflix's buzziest original movies of the year. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Knights of the Zodiac' Official Synopsis: "Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

4. 'Old Dads' Official Synopsis: "Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987."

3. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Since the dawn of time, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history's most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes—Kevin, Stuart, and Bob—embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation!"

2. 'No Hard Feelings' Official Synopsis: "Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all."