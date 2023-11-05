Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, November 5, 2023)

There's been some shuffling around on the Netflix charts, with Tom Cruise's The Mummy and Liam Neeson's Cold Pursuit dropping out, in favor of some fresh titles. However, the acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn't going anywhere. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'No Hard Feelings' Official Synopsis: "Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all." prevnext

4. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Since the dawn of time, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history's most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes—Kevin, Stuart, and Bob—embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation!" prevnext

3. 'The Change-Up' Official Synopsis: "One drunken night, two friends admit that they wish they had the other's life. Mitch (Ryan Reynolds) thinks Dave has it all: a beautiful, loving family and a high-paying job at a prestigious law firm. But Dave (Jason Bateman) thinks Mitch's stress-free life without obligation or consequence is the real dream come true. The next morning they wake up, hungover, in each other's bodies, and proceed to freak out! With time not on their side, Mitch and Dave comically struggle to avoid completely destroying each other's lives before they can find a way to get their old ones back." prevnext

2. 'Insidious: The Red Door' Official Synopsis: "In Insidious: The Red Door, the original cast from the horror franchise is back for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga, with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door." prevnext