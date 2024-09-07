Netflix's new horror movie The Deliverance has been getting a lot of buzz, but it's already lost the No. 1 spot on the service's movie chart. Another exciting new title rose fast, edging out the Lee Daniels flick and licensed favorites like Sonic the Hedgehog. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Aloha' Official Synopsis: "In Aloha, a celebrated military contractor (Bradley Cooper) returns to the site of his greatest career triumphs – the US Space program in Honolulu, Hawaii – and reconnects with a long-ago love (Rachel McAdams) while unexpectedly falling for the hard-charging Air Force watchdog (Emma Stone) assigned to him. From Academy Award-winner Cameron Crowe, the writer-director behind such films as Jerry Maguire and Almost Famous, Aloha also stars Bill Murray, John Krasinski, Danny McBride and Alec Baldwin. "

4. 'Shark Tale' Official Synopsis: "A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."

3. 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Official Synopsis: "Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

2. 'The Deliverance' Official Synopsis: "After moving into a mysterious house, a struggling mother must face down her demons in order to save her children's souls. Inspired by a true story of possession, Lee Daniels' The Deliverance stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique."