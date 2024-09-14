Netflix's new horror movie The Deliverance is out of the top 5, being replaced by movies starring Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise. Plus, there's a new true crime documentary — a type of movie. that is steadily a hit for Netflix. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Black Mass' Official Synopsis: "In 1970s South Boston, FBI Agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) persuades Irish mobster James "Whitey" Bulger (Johnny Depp) to collaborate with the FBI and eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mob. The drama tells the story of this unholy alliance, which spiraled out of control, allowing Whitey to evade law enforcement, consolidate power, and become one of the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in Boston history."

4. 'Edge of Tomorrow' Official Synopsis: "Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop—forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again...and again. "

3. 'Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter' Official Synopsis: "A mother discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared—and she will stop at nothing to find her."

2. 'Uglies' Official Synopsis: "In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."