Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 28, 2023)

Netflix has some big hits on its hands thanks to both its original production department and its licensing deal with Sony. Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings, a hit in theaters this summer, is battling for the top spot against originals like Old Dads and the just-released Pain Hustlers. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Since the dawn of time, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history's most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes—Kevin, Stuart, and Bob—embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation!"

4. 'Knights of the Zodiac' Official Synopsis: "Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

3. 'Old Dads' Official Synopsis: "Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987."

2. 'Pain Hustlers' Official Synopsis: "Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. "