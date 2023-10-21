Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 21, 2023)

The Netflix movie chart has been refreshed thanks to a handful of new titles, such as original projects Old Dads and The Devil on Trial. However, the Melissa McCarthy movie Tammy, which topped the charts earlier in the week, is still hanging strong. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Misfits' Official Synopsis: "'A band of modern-day Robin Hoods known as 'The Misfits,' recruit renowned thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) to help them pull off the heist of the century. The prize: millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world's most secure prisons. Hold on tight for a globe-trotting, action-packed thriller from the director of Die Hard 2."

4. 'Tammy' Official Synopsis: "Tammy (Melissa McCarthy) is having a bad day. She's totaled her clunker car, gotten fired from her thankless job at a greasy burger joint, and instead of finding comfort at home, she finds her husband getting comfortable with the neighbor in her own house. It's time to take her boom box and book it. The bad news is she's broke and without wheels. The worse news is that her grandma Pearl (Susan Sarandon) is her only option — with a car, cash and an itch to see Niagara Falls. Not exactly the escape that Tammy had in mind. But on the road, with grandma riding shotgun, it may be just what Tammy needs."

3. 'The Devil on Trial' Official Synopsis: "The Devil on Trial explores the first — and only — time 'demonic possession' has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown."

2. 'Long Shot' Official Synopsis: "Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated, and accomplished, she's a powerhouse diplomat with a talent for…well, mostly everything. The two have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and childhood crush. When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisors. A fish out of water on Charlotte's elite team, Fred is unprepared for her glamourous lifestyle in the limelight. However, sparks fly as their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world romance and a series of unexpected and dangerous incidents. "