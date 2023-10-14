Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 14, 2023)

Tom Cruise is at the top of the Netflx charts right now, but possibly not for long. The Hollywood A-lister's movie American Made is facing tough competition from creepy horror flicks, including Octavia Spencer's Ma. Plus the Netflix Original crime flick Reptile is still ranking high. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Deliver Us From Evil' Official Synopsis: "Deliver Us From Evil tells the story of a New York police officer (Eric Bana) and unconventional priest Mendoza (Edgar Ramírez) who join forces to investigate a series of disturbing and inexplicable crimes. Together they must combat the possessions that are terrorizing their city before it's too late. Filled with action and thrilling suspense, the film is inspired by the actual accounts of NYPD Sergeant Ralph Sarchie."

4. 'Casper' Official Synopsis: "'Ghost therapist' Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) and his daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci), have been hired by Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) and her partner-in-slime, Dibs (Eric Idle), to get rid of the spirits at drafty, old Whipstaff Manor. Sure enough, the place is haunted by The Ghostly Trio-Stretch, Stinkie and Fatso-who don't believe "fleshies" should come anywhere near their haunted domain. But Kat soon meets another, very different kind of spirit: Casper, a good-natured ghost who's just looking for a friend. Can they all learn to live with each other? With dazzling special effects and undeniable humor, it's a family friendly adventure that's ghostly fun for everyone!"

3. 'Ma' Official Synopsis: "Everybody's welcome at Ma's. But good luck getting home safe. Sue Ann (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer) is a lonely woman who keeps to herself in a quiet Ohio town. When a local teenage girl asks Sue Ann to buy some booze for her group of friends, she decides to make some new friends of her own and offers her basement for the kids to party. They just have to follow a few simple house rules: Someone has to stay sober. Don't curse. Never go upstairs. And call her "Ma." As Ma's hospitality curdles into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth."

2. 'Reptile' Official Synopsis: "Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life."