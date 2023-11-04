Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, November 4, 2023)

There has been nearly a complete refresh of the Netflix top 5, with movies like Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings and the new original Pain Hustlers knocked out of the chart. Instead, Netflix viewers are watching action movies from Tom Cruise and Liam Neeson, as well as franchise fare. (That franchise fare includes Minions, a Netflix chart mainstay.) Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Since the dawn of time, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history's most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes—Kevin, Stuart, and Bob—embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation!"

4. 'Ted 2' Official Synopsis: "Our favorite foulmouthed teddy bear is back with more hilarious antics and outrageous adventures as Ted and buddy John (Mark Wahlberg) battle to legalize Ted."

3. 'Cold Pursuit' Official Synopsis: "Cold Pursuit, an action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels' search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one each of Viking's associates 'disappear,' Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante, letting nothing — and no one — get in his way. "

2. 'The Mummy' (2017) Official Synopsis: "Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy. Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension."