Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, November 11, 2023)

Netflix subscribers have pushed some interesting titles into the top 5 this week, including a Jennifer Garner throwback and one of Naomi Watts' best movies. However, two franchise favorites are at the very top, battling it out for the No. 1 place for the second weekend in November. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. '13 Going on 30' Official Synopsis: "Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo star in this hilarious flash-forward romance about a pre-teen girl who goes from geek to glamorous. With the help of some magic wishing dust, 13 year-old Jenna Rink (Garner) becomes 30 and gorgeous overnight, with everything she ever wanted, except for her best friend Matt (Ruffalo). Now, this grown woman must create some magic of her own to help the little girl inside find the true love she left behind."

4. 'The Impossible' Official Synopsis: "The Impossible is the incredible true story of a family caught one of the worst natural catastrophes of our time. But even in their darkest hours, true life terror is tempered by the unexpected displays of compassion, courage and simple kindness that Maria and her family encounter. Both epic and intimate, devastating and uplifting, The Impossible is a journey to the core of the human heart."

3. 'Locked In' Official Synopsis: "A romantic crime thriller pitting unhappy newlywed Lina against her rich, coldhearted mother-in-law Katherine. An affair sets off a chain reaction that will result in a love triangle, a murder and plot to bring Lina down. But who is the real victim and who can Lina trust?"

2. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Since the dawn of time, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history's most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes—Kevin, Stuart, and Bob—embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation!"