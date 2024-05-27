It's a holiday in the U.S., so tons of Netflix users are settling in on their couches to watch a movie or two. There are some big 2024 titles on here, with lots of people using their off-days for Memorial Day to catch up on recent hits. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Mother of the Bride' Official Synopsis: "A doting mom jets off to a tropical island resort for her daughter's wedding — only to discover the groom's father is the ex she hasn't seen in decades."

4. 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows' Official Synopsis: "Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael are back to battle bigger, badder villains, alongside April O'Neil (Megan Fox), Vern Fenwick (Will Arnett), and a newcomer: the hockey-masked vigilante Casey Jones (Stephen Amell). After supervillain Shredder escapes custody, he joins forces with mad scientist Baxter Stockman (Tyler Perry) and two dimwitted henchmen, Bebop (Gary Anthony Williams) and Rocksteady (WWE Superstar Sheamus), to unleash a diabolical plan to take over the world. As the Turtles prepare to take on Shredder and his new crew, they find themselves facing an even greater evil with similar intentions: the notorious Krang."

3. 'A Simple Favor' Official Synopsis: "A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge. "

2. 'Madame Web' Official Synopsis: "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present."