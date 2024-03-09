Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, March 9, 2024)

Adam Sandler's latest run at the top of the Netflix charts is over. His new film, Spaceman, has been dethroned by a new Netflix Original film. Plus, the animated movie based on Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. video game series is back in the top 5. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Think Like a Man Too' Official Synopsis: "In the highly anticipated sequel, which was inspired by Steve Harvey's best-selling book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, all the couples are back for a wedding in Las Vegas. But plans for a romantic weekend go awry when their various misadventures get them into some compromising situations that threaten to derail the big event."

4. 'Turbo' Official Synopsis: "Turbo is a high-velocity 3D comedy about a snail who dares to dream big–and fast. After a freak accident infuses him with the power of super-speed, Turbo kicks into overdrive and embarks on an extraordinary journey to achieve the seemingly impossible: competing in the world's fastest race, the Indianapolis 500. With the help of his tricked-out streetwise snail crew, this ultimate underdog puts his heart and shell on the line to prove that no dream is too big, and no dreamer too small."

3. 'Spaceman' Official Synopsis: "Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini."

2. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the 'let's-a go' attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience."