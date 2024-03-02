Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, March 2, 2024)

Two Netflix Originals are at the top of Netflix's chart right now. One of those movies is a sequel to an outside production, signaling that Netflix made another smart sequel pickup, much like it did when it snagged the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Code 8' Official Synopsis: "In a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, a desperate young man possessing special powers clashes with a militarized police force after committing a series of crimes."

4. 'The Legend of Hercules' Official Synopsis: "Born under a prophecy that he would overthrow the king and restore peace, Hercules must survive the trials standing between him and his destiny."

3. 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' Official Synopsis: "Dive into the turbulent waters of high school with this heartwarming action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed. Learning to be an all-powerful sea creature while hiding among humans is hard enough for Ruby, but to make matters worse, her super popular new bestie, Chelsea, is secretly a mermaid! Mermaids have been battling the krakens for eons to rule the ocean, but Chelsea has come to land to finally put an end to that conflict. However, when Chelsea double-crosses her, Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and GO BIG to protect those she loves most."

2. 'Mea Culpa' Official Synopsis: "A criminal defense attorney (Kelly Rowland) agrees to defend a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. But when desire takes hold, her big case takes a dangerous turn."