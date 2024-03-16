Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, March 16, 2024)

Netflix's top 5 includes the returning hits like Damsel and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which has a sequel on the way. However, it also includes a 2014 Russell Crowe blockbuster that doesn't come up much in movie discussions nowadays. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Your Lucky Day' Official Synopsis: "After a dispute over a winning lottery ticket turns into a deadly hostage situation, the witnesses must decide exactly how far they'll go—and how much blood they're willing to spill—for a cut of the $156 million."

4. 'Noah' Official Synopsis: "Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe stars as Noah in the film inspired by the timeless story of courage, sacrifice and hope."

3. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the 'let's-a go' attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience."

2. 'Alone' Official Synopsis: "Set in the Pacific Northwest wilderness, the film follows recently widowed Jessica who, fleeing the city in a desperate attempt to cope, is kidnapped and locked away in a mysterious man's cabin. Her escape from the clutches of this murderous captor land her in the heart of the untamed wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival as her pursuer closes in."