Jennifer Lopez's streak of bad luck continues, with her Netflix movie Atlas already dropping out of the top 5. In its place is a new, critically acclaimed Netflix Original. Elsewhere, a Godzilla movie and some family-friendly flicks chart high.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)