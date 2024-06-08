Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, June 8, 2024)
Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' is now MIA.
Jennifer Lopez's streak of bad luck continues, with her Netflix movie Atlas already dropping out of the top 5. In its place is a new, critically acclaimed Netflix Original. Elsewhere, a Godzilla movie and some family-friendly flicks chart high.
Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Lego Movie'
Official Synopsis: "The original 3D computer animated story follows Emmet, an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving the world. He is drafted into a fellowship of strangers on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant, a journey for which Emmet is hopelessly and hilariously underprepared."
4. 'Godzilla Minus One'
Official Synopsis: "In postwar Japan, a new terror rises; Godzilla. Will the devastated people be able to survive... let alone fight back?"
3. 'Home'
Official Synopsis: "When Oh, a lovable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and meets a teenage girl named Tip, the two unlikely friends embark on the greatest journey of all time...the journey HOME."
2. 'Under Paris'
Official Synopsis: "Sophia, a brilliant scientist comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. "
1. 'Hit Man'
Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor (Glen Powell) uncovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man in undercover police stings. He meets his match in a client (Adria Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."
