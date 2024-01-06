Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, January 6, 2024)

The rush of year-end titles on Netflix seems to be cooling off, with a fresh batch of January additions (mostly) topping the streamer's top chart. Aside from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, some interesting new additions to the Netflix catalog have overcome originals like Rebel Moon to win over viewers. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Aquaman' Official Synopsis: "An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, "Aquaman" reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime-one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be...a king." prevnext

4. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser." prevnext

3. 'Leave the World Behind' Official Synopsis: "In 1972, the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, catastrophically crashes on a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the crash and finding themselves in one of the world's toughest environments, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive." prevnext

2. 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Official Synopsis: "Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn." prevnext