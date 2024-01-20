Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, January 20, 2024)

Kevin Hart started out the week as No. 1 on the Netflix chart, but he won't end it there. Hart's new movie Lift has been surpassed by another movie — and one that's not even a Netflix Original. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Queen Bees' Official Synopsis: "While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Ellen Burstyn) reluctantly moves into a nearby retirement community – just temporarily. Once at Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters feisty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a group of bullying "mean girls" that reminds her of high school and has her yearning to go home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. " prevnext

5. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser." prevnext

3. 'Queenpins' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted 'Queenpins' of pink collar crime." prevnext

2. 'Lift' Official Synopsis: "An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet." prevnext