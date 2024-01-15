Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, January 15, 2024)

Kevin Hart is back with a new Netflix movie, and it's rocketing up the streaming service's top chart in the U.S. However's it facing some tough competition from previous weeks —including licensed favorites such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Equalizer 3. How long will it stay on top?

Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)