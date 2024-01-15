Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, January 15, 2024)
Kevin Hart's new movie makes its mark.
Kevin Hart is back with a new Netflix movie, and it's rocketing up the streaming service's top chart in the U.S. However's it facing some tough competition from previous weeks —including licensed favorites such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Equalizer 3. How long will it stay on top?
Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'After Everything'
Official Synopsis: "While his future with Tessa remains uncertain, Hardin travels to Portugal to make amends with his past before he can make the ultimate commitment to Tessa."
5. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Official Synopsis: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser."
3. 'Society of the Snow'
Official Synopsis: "In 1972, the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, catastrophically crashes on a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the crash and finding themselves in one of the world's toughest environments, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive."
2. 'The Equalizer 3'
Official Synopsis: "Denzel Washington is Robert McCall, an ex-assassin with a mysterious past, who returns to action to serve vengeance for the exploited and oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."
1. 'Lift'
Official Synopsis: "An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet."