Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, January 13, 2024)

We're still a month out from Valentine's Day, but Netflix users are already getting in a romantic mood. A new romantic drama is No.1 right now, joining returning titles like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Equalizer 3. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser."

4. 'The Equalizer 3' Official Synopsis: "Denzel Washington is Robert McCall, an ex-assassin with a mysterious past, who returns to action to serve vengeance for the exploited and oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."

3. 'Society of the Snow' Official Synopsis: "In 1972, the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, catastrophically crashes on a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the crash and finding themselves in one of the world's toughest environments, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive."

2. 'The Single Moms Club' Official Synopsis: "When five struggling single moms put aside their differences to form a support group, they find inspiration and laughter in their new sisterhood, and help each other overcome the obstacles that stand in their way."