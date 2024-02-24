Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, February 24, 2024)

The Super Mario Bros. has been a top flick on Netflix for quite a while, but it's not the No. 1 family movie on Netflix anymore. An unexpected 2023 animated movie — one that flopped pretty hard at the box office — has taken over. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Players' Official Synopsis: "New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up 'plays' with her friends (Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney)... But when she unexpectedly falls head over heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis) she must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Because with this group, love is a team sport."

4. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the "let's-a go" attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser."

3. 'Thanksgiving' Official Synopsis: "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

2. 'The Abyss' Official Synopsis: "Frigga, who tries to balance her risky job as a security manager in the Kiirunavaara mine with her family life, has to fight for her life and the lives of her loved ones when her city starts collapsing into the mine."