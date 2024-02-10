Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, February 10, 2024)

In addition to a still-strong showing from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there is quite the grab bag of movies in Netflix's top 5 right now. A YA sci-fi adventure, a new animated flick and random filmography selections from Liam Neeson and Michael Keaton. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Ready Player One' Official Synopsis: "The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger."

4. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the "let's-a go" attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser."

3. 'Orion and the Dark' Official Synopsis: "Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he's the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living."

2. 'Made in Italy' Official Synopsis: "Made In Italy is a heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair…"