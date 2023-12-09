Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, December 9, 2023)

Not only does Netflix have some original hits on its hands, it's scoring huge wins off its licensed titles. Today's top 5 has three huge blockbusters from other companies — two of which are DC Comics superhero movies from Warner Bros. Plus, another Illumination movie is doing well. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Black Adam' Official Synopsis: "In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

4. 'Suicide Squad' Official Synopsis: "U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren't picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?"

3. 'Leo' Official Synopsis: "Actor and comedian Adam Sandler delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever..."

2. 'Family Switch' Official Synopsis: "Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal."