Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, December 30, 2023)

As many in the U.S. enjoy time off from work in the wake of the Christmas holiday, they are watching movies. Netflix subscribers are currently flocking to action flicks to pass the time. In the platform's top 5 are a mix of 2023 theatrical movies, buzzy Netflix originals and one obscure licensed military movie. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Sniper: Ultimate Kill' Official Synopsis: "For the first time, Brandon Beckett (Collins), Richard Miller (Zane) and Sgt. Thomas Beckett (Berenger) join forces in Colombia to take down a brutal drug cartel. When a deadly sniper with advanced, never-before-seen weaponry targets local Special Agent Kate Estrada (Danay Garcia), our elite team is in for the ultimate battle in this explosive, game-changing action thriller." prevnext

4. 'Leave the World Behind' Official Synopsis: "A family's vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world." prevnext

3. 'Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire' Official Synopsis: "After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) – leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all." prevnext

2. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser." prevnext