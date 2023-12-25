Netflix's Top 5 Movies on Christmas Day 2023 Revealed

Merry Christmas! After all the presents have been opened and all the Christmas breakfast dishes have been eaten, many people are chilling out and watching some TV and movies. Over on Netflix, many are watching some of the latest titles — including some buzzy originals. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Holiday in the Vineyards' Official Synopsis: "A wine company nepo baby whose chief concern is partying his inheritance away meets a single realtor while scouting a new vineyard location over the holidays. As he adopts a new lease on life in small-town California, there's just one hitch: He's pretending to be a working-class guy – all so he can land a sweet deal on a bargain property. Will he evade detection in wine country or get kicked to the curb by Christmas?" prevnext

4. 'Gran Turismo' Official Synopsis: "Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you're fueled from within." prevnext

3. 'Leave the World Behind' Official Synopsis: "A family's vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world." prevnext

2. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser." prevnext