Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, December 16, 2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive hit in theaters in early 2023, and now it's a huge hit on Netflix. However, there's no total dominance on the Netflix chart just yet. The streaming service has a few big original titles released ahead of Christmas, such as Leave the World Behind, that are making a splash. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Leo' Official Synopsis: "Actor and comedian Adam Sandler delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever..."

4. 'Family Switch' Official Synopsis: "Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal."

3. 'Love and Monsters' Official Synopsis: "After monsters take over the world, Joel (Dylan O'Brien, The Maze Runner) and the rest of humanity are forced to live underground. Believing he's lost everyone he has ever loved, Joel finds his high school sweetheart Aimee (Jessica Henwick, Game of Thrones) living just 80 miles away. Facing unknown dangers that stand in his way, Joel must discover his inner hero as he makes the impossible journey across a monster-infested land to be with the girl of his dreams. Also starring Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War)."

2. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser."